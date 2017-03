BOSTON (WHDH) - You soon won’t have to spend as much money to park at most meters in the Seaport District.

The city is lowering the hourly rate at the majority of meters from $1.50 to $1.00.

But there is a catch, rates at the other meters in the area will increase to $2.00 per hour.

The changes go into effect on Monday.

