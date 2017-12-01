METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A 10-year-old Methuen boy will appear in court Friday after police say he shot at two school buses with a BB gun.

Police said this happened Wednesday after the buses just left the Marsh Grammer School.

Officials believe the boy, who is not a Methuen Public School student, shot at the buses from his house as they drove by.

Officers arrested the boy Thursday and said they found the weapon used in this incident. He is now facing several charges.

“One count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Multiple counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapons – one for each student on the buses,” explained Capt. Kristopher McCarthy.

In total, both buses had 63 children on them but no one was injured. The students ranged from being in kindergarten to eighth grade.

The shots shattered windows on both buses.

