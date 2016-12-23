Methuen collecting toys and clothes for those displaced by fire

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Metheun police, fire and city officials are collecting toys and clothes to donate to those displaced by Thursday night’s fire.

Mayor Stephen Zanni and Chief Joseph Solomon announced that relief efforts are in place to assist Methuen residents who were displaced after a building fire at 11 Ashton Place Thursday night.

The apartment building, which houses 21 units, is considered a total loss.

Overall, approximately 50 people, including six children have been displaced.

Residents who wish to donate money to the victims of the fire can drop off a check made out to the “City of Methuen” to the following locations:

Methuen Fire Department, Central Fire Station, 24 Lowell St.

Methuen Police Department, 90 Hampshire St.

Residents who wish to make an electronic donation can visit the Debbie’s Treasure Chest website. All donations made to Debbie’s Treasure Chest from today through Jan. 1 will be donated to the victims.

