Methuen emergency dispatcher recalls mass shooting in Las Vegas

BOSTON (WHDH) - Witnesses are recalling the chaos that ensued during the mass shooting in Las Vegas, including an emergency dispatcher from Methuen.

Bryanna Giorgio, 25, was still in shock Monday as she described the moment when her and her friend, Mandy Thornton, ran for their lives.

“I heard the bullets ricocheting off the stage; that’s when I said to her, ‘we need to get out of her,'” Giorgio recalled.

Her and Thorton said they were just 50 feet from the stage.

“We stayed really low and ran for the closest exit. There was a back gate open and we just ran,” she said.

At the Methuen Police Department, colleagues were thankful she managed to escape the chaos.

“It just goes to show it’s such a widespread tragedy that’s going to have far reaching effects, but it’s fortunate so far everyone that we know that’s been involved made it out safely,” said Giorgio.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)