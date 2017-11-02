METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Officials rushed a family of four to the hospital after they reported symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure in Methuen.

Fire officials responded around 3 a.m. Thursday to the home after the mother reported that she had a headache and her two children had headaches and nausea.

The deputy fire chief said two children, a mother and a grandmother were all taken to Lawrence General Hospital to be checked out.

The family was using a generator backed up against the garage at the time, officials said.

Officials said the carbon monoxide levels inside the home were above 500 parts per million, making this dangerous.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, crews also responded to another generator incident when the machinery caught a shed on fire at another home in Methuen. No injuries were reported.

According to the National Grid, around 1,600 people are still without electricity in Methuen.

