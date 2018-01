METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A Methuen home that lost its roof over the weekend is set to be torn down.

According to the police chief, the property will be leveled later this week.

Strong winds ripped the roof off the building Saturday.

Part of the roof nearly hit an apartment building.

The home was heavily damaged by a fire more than a year ago.

