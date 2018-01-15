Methuen man nabbed after more than 16 years on the run

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a Methuen man who evaded police for more than 16 years was arrested last week.

Eric Rivera-Velez, 39, was taken into custody Friday after police received an anonymous tip via their tip411 app regarding the potential distribution of narcotics out of a Methuen home.

Detectives began a thorough investigation into the tips on Wednesday, which led to the arrest of Rivera-Velez.

According to authorities, detectives spotted Rivera-Velez in the area of Brook Street. After Rivera-Velez was detained, his identity was confirmed and investigators learned that he had numerous active arrest warrants for narcotics offenses out of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Rivera-Velez had used numerous aliases over the year, altered his fingerprints and was listed on Rockingham County’s Most Wanted list and wanted since 2002, authorities said.

Here are the charges he faces:

Warrant #1 out of Lawrence District Court

3 counts of Cocaine, Trafficking 18g or more

2 counts of Drug Violation near School/Park

1 count of Distribution Class B

Warrant #2 out of Lawrence District Court

1 count of Fugitive from Justice on Court Warrant

Warrant #3 out of Lawrence District Court

3 counts of Cocaine, Trafficking 18g or more

Authorites say Rivera-Velez also had two Fugitives from Justice Warrants:

Felony Warrant #1 out of Rockingham County, NH

1 count of Conspiracy to sell a Narcotic Drug

Felony Warrant #2 out of Rockingham County, NH

1 count of Conspiracy to sell a Narcotic Drug

