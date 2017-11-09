Methuen Police: Active search for missing 15-year-old boy

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Methuen Police said 15-year-old John Zell is missing.

Zell is 5’4″, 130-pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey/ white jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a winter Patriots hat.

Police are searching the Lowell Street, Haverhill Street area.

Massachusetts State Police Airwing is also involved.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.

