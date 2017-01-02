METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen have arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of 15 kilos of fentanyl–worth approximately $1.2 mil.

Officials responded to a 911 call on Monday, reporting a man with a gun in a taxi on Glen Avenue in Methuen.

The caller gave a detailed description of the man who allegedly exited the taxi, retrieved a gun from a duffel bag and concealed it before re-entering the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the man matching the 911 caller’s description sitting in the backseat of a taxi with a duffel bag on the floor next to him.

Police arrested Robinson Rojas-Rosario, 32 of Queens, NY.

An initial investigation led to the discovery of fentanyl, worth approximately $1.2 mil.

The arrest comes just days after a 10-month-old baby was exposed to fentanyl and hospitalized.

Rojas-Rosario is being held on $100,000 bail at the Methuen Police station.

He is expected to be arraigned at Lawrence District court.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)