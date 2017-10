METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities say swastikas were found spray painted around Methuen on Saturday night.

Police tweeted that the “disrespectful and inappropriate graffiti” was found in the West end of the city.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to call police at 978-983-8677.

