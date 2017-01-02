Methuen Police say 10-month-old exposed to fentanyl

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police and the mayor’s office in Methuen are investigating after a 10-month-old baby was exposed to fentanyl.

Police responded to a home on Treetop Way Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that the child was not breathing.

Emergency crews treated the baby girl and transported her to Lawrence General Hospital. Officials say the baby stopped breathing twice and was revived.

Police confirmed that the baby had fentanyl in her system.

The child is currently in stable condition, and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) has been notified.

Police have not said whether anyone has been charged but will hold a news conference at noon. The incident is still under investigation.

