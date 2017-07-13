Methuen Police searching for knife-wielding robbery suspect

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Methuen Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store while wielding a large knife on Wednesday.

Police say surveillance video shows the male suspect walking into the Pleasant Valley Superette with the knife at around 7:45 p.m., demanding money.

The suspect was last seen in a silver car heading towards Lawrence.

The car is said to have a dent between the right rear door and trunk.

Police describe the suspect as a a white man around 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask, gray running pants, and dark sneakers at the time of the robbery.

Methuen Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 978-983-8698.

