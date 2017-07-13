Methuen Police searching for knife yielding robbery suspect

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Methuen Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store while yielding a large knife on Wednesday at 7:45 pm.

Police say surveillance video shows the male suspect walking into the Pleasant Valley Superette with the knife, demanding money.

The suspect was last seen in his silver car heading towards Lawrence.

The sedan is said to have a dent between the right rear door and trunk.

Police describe the suspect as a a white man around 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask, gray running pants, and dark sneakers at the time of the robbery.

Methuen Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 978-983-8698

