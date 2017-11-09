Methuen Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Thursday in Methuen.

John Zell is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey or white jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a winter Patriots hat.

Police said John and his family are visiting the area from a few hours away and when they were stopped at a red light, he jumped out of the car and took off. Police said he was seen at an apartment complex nearby but by the time they arrived, he was gone.

Local and state police are searching in the area of Lowell and Haverhill streets. Police have also been pinging his cellphone.

Boat crews are searching the Merrimack River though officials said it is just a precaution.

Missing Juvenile John Zell. 15 yrs old white male, wearing grey/white jacket, black pants, white sneakers, Winter Patriots Hat, 5'4", 130 lbs, Actively searching the Lowell St./Haverhill St. area with @MassStatePolice Airwing. Call 911 w/info #Methuen via @OffLicata pic.twitter.com/LjNULbkT4g — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) November 9, 2017

