Methuen Police searching for missing girl

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing girl.

Officials say Genesis Parris, 14, was last seen on Lowell Street in Methuen just after midnight on Saturday.

Parris is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and a dark skin complexion. She was wearing jeans when she was last seen.

Police say she was seen getting into a black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

