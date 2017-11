METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are looking for the owner of a Boston Terrier found inside the DPW Yard located on Lindburg Avenue.

Officers suspect the dog is partially blind after finding the animal Saturday night.

Anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact police at at 978-983-8698.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)