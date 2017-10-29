Methuen Police searching for second suspect in Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Methuen Police said they are searching for a second suspect in a shooting that took place on Kendall Street, near the Methuen-Lawrence line, around 3 a.m. on Sunday in Lawrence.

Authorities were able to arrest one of the two suspects behind the Big Lots on Jackson Street.

Police said they tried to find the second suspect, described by officials as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17-25, with their K9 unit but were unable to do so.

That suspect was last seen wearing black sweat pants with a white stripe and a gray t-shirt.

There is no word on whether or not anyone was injured in the shooting.

The name of the suspect in custody has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen Police immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation

