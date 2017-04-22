Methuen Police searching for suspect after bank robbery

MESA, AZ (AP) - Police in Methuen are seeking a suspect in a bank robbery.

Officials say a suspect robbed the Savings Bank on Burnham Road, showing a firearm and demanding cash.

The suspect is a man with light complexion, a beige jacket, dark hair, and dark sunglasses. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say if you see the suspect, call 9-1-1 and do not approach the suspect.

