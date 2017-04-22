Methuen Police searching for two missing teens

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen say they are searching for two missing teen girls.

Ysabel Suazo, 13, and Kelianis Hernandez, 13, were reported missing to police on Saturday. The two were last seen together in the area of Lowell Street just after midnight.

Suazo is described as 5-foot-5, 106 pounds, with brown hair and eyes and a light complexion.

Hernandez is described as 5-foot-2, 119 pounds, with brown hair and eyes and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girls is asked to contact Methuen Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)