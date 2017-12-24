Methuen teen killed after icy roads cause crash in Windham, NH

WINDHAM, NH (WHDH) — A 19-year-old woman was killed after a tractor-trailer struck the car she was driving in icy conditions in Windham, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

19-year-old Ashley St. Onge was killed in the tragic crash Saturday.

Her best friend, Erica Garon, did not want to speak on camera but told 7News, “She was always so kind hearted and loved being around friends and her family. She always knew what to say when something was wrong and would put her issues aside to help people. She loved being around kids especially and wanted to make a career out of that.”

The New Hampshire State Police say the Methuen teen was driving a Volvo on I-93 in Windham Saturday at around 6:45 p.m. Investigators say she pulled over when she became frightened of the icy road conditions.

She and a friend, Nicholas Hadley, were switching places so that he could drive when the car was hit by a tractor-trailer that ended up 100 feet down an embankment in a retention pond.

St. Onge attended Northern Essex Community College, and she reportedly wanted to become a teacher.

The 19-year-old graduated from Lowell Catholic High earlier this year.

In a statement, the school said:

“The Lowell Catholic Community is heartbroken with this tragedy. Ashley was a conscientious student, a devoted member of our ambassador club and a member of our dance team. LC was blessed to have her as a member of our school family. She was pursuing studies in early childhood education at Northern Essex Community College. Our hearts and prayers go out to the St. Onge family during this devastating time.”

