Mexican president says he will not attend meeting with Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won’t pay for a border wall.

Pena Nieto’s message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.

Nieto has previously said that he refuses to fund the construction of a of U.S.-Mexico border wall.

