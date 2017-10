(WHDH) — Mexico City held their annual Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, Parade.

People celebrate the lives of their loved ones who have died.

Those at the event also honored more than 200-people killed in last month’s earthquake.

The multi-day festival officially begins on October 31st and ends November 2nd.

