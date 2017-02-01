Mexico City to host Raiders vs. Patriots in ’17

HOUSTON (AP) – The NFL says Mexico City will host a regular-season game between the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots in 2017.

The date and time of the game will be announced later.

The Raiders also played in Mexico last season, beating the Houston Texans in November before a sellout crowd of more than 75,000.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has said he wants to move the team from Oakland to Las Vegas.

