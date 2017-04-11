Miami Heat makes hefty donation to burglarized Liberty City school

MIAMI (WSVN) – A Liberty City school received help from the Miami Heat after it was broken into and burglarized on April Fools Day.

The team heard about the burglary and wanted to help in any way it could.

“Last week, when we heard about the terrible tragedy that happened with the robbery, we knew we had to act,” said Michael McCullough, the executive vice president of the Miami Heat. “We had to act quickly.”

Cameras caught a thief who used a rock to break into a classroom at the D.A. Dorsey Technical College. He got away with $25,000 worth of computer equipment and close to $20,000 worth of auto mechanic tools.

The window that thief broke into is now boarded up at the Liberty City school.

He was also seen wheeling out a recycling bin overflowing with equipment. Some of it was found just blocks from the school.

Students at D.A. Dorsey Technical College said they are still hurting.

“Worse than the loss of equipment was the loss of opportunity that could have taken place,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Now, the school is getting some help from the Miami Heat with their Random Acts of Heat initiative. They donated $20,000 to help replace the stolen computer equipment.

Microsoft also donated six Surface tablets and Ultimate Software to contribute to the monetary donation.

“This is what Random Acts of Heat is all about. When a need happens, we try to respond right away,” said a Miami Heat spokesperson. “Sometimes it’s something really simple like providing gas or groceries to someone. Sometimes it’s more like this: a school’s in need, and the financial contribution is larger.”

The school is thrilled that the community stepped up and was willing to help. “The faculty, the students and the staff are going to be elated when they come in on Monday to see that we have funds and equipment to make sure we have no interruption in our instruction,” said Principal Dr. Angela Thomas-Dupree.

Carvalho praised the initiative for their service, Monday. “Through its terrific Random Acts of Heat, here we are celebrating the reopening of this laboratory, bringing back to the community the hope and opportunity that it deserves,” he said.

Police are still looking for the person who was caught on camera during the heist. If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

