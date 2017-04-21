Michael Brown Sr. joins local families in calling for end to poilce brutality

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a man killed by police in the South End was joined by Michael Brown Sr. and other families at a news conference where they called for an end to police brutality.

Hope Coleman’s son, Terrence, was killed by police last fall after she called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Terrence Coleman, who was mentally ill, had been sitting on stoop for two days and she worried he would catch pneumonia.

Police said officers shot and killed Terrence Coleman after he lunged at them with a knife. Coleman disputes the story and is demanding changes be made.

“He needs justice. Because this is not right,” said Coleman. “And all these other families need justice. Now I have no son. He would have been 32 last month.”

Joining Coleman at the news conference was Michael Brown Sr. His son, Michael Brown Jr., was unarmed when he was shot and killed in 2014 by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked massive protests for several weeks across the country. Brown could not say much because of pending litigation but said he wanted to be in Boston to support the other families.

“That’s why we come here. We try to help and support the families, give them some type of encouragement to move forward,” said Brown.

Coleman and Brown will be speaking at Harvard Friday evening as part of the Mass Action Summit Against Police Brutality.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)