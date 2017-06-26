Michael McCarthy convicted of murder in death of ‘Baby Doe’

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Massachusetts man was convicted Monday morning of second-degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl, whose remains were found in a trash bag on a Deer Island beach in 2015.

Michael McCarthy, 37, was charged with punching Bella Bond to death inside a Dorchester apartment before dumping her weighted-down body in Boston Harbor.

For months, Bella was only known as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

“I just saw her bounce off the bed,” Bella’s mother Rachelle Bond said in her testimony. “She bounced up and came back down.”

Bond agreed to testify against McCarthy, her ex-boyfriend, after reaching an immunity deal with prosecutors. She had previously pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact for allegedly helping McCarthy dispose of Bella’s body. She will now be released from custody.

After Bella’s death, Bond told the court that she did not flee the apartment because she was scared for her life. She said McCarthy grabbed her by the throat, threatened to kill her and then injected her with heroin.

A day later, Bond said the pair went to dump Bella’s body. Bond said she saw a duffel bag in the backseat filled with weights and could tell Bella’s body was inside.

“She was a demon. It was her time to die,” McCarthy said when Bond asked about the toddler’s death.

McCarthy’s lawyer said Bond was the real killer. He called her a “monster” who made up a “web of lies” to blame McCarthy.

The defense also said prosecutors “made a deal with the devil” in offering Bond time-served in exchange for her testimony against McCarthy.

The jury had been deliberating since June 20. The judge recessed after the verdict was read to see if there were any objections to McCarthy also being sentenced Monday.

