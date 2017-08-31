Michelle Carter’s lawyers file notice of appeal in texting suicide case

TAUNTON (WHDH) - The lawyers for a woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas filed appeal Thursday in Taunton Juvenile Court challenging her involuntary manslaughter sentence.

Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014.

Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz gave Carter a 2½-year jail sentence but said she had to serve only 15 months of that. He also sentenced her to five years of probation. He granted a defense motion that would keep Carter out of jail until her appeals in Massachusetts courts are exhausted.

Her attorney Joseph Cateldo filed the appeal. View it below:

CARTER Appeal 8-31-2017 (002)

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)