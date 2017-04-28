Michelle Obama says she will not run for president

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - It looks like the chances of the former First Lady running for president are slim.

In her first speech since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama said she will never run for political office.

At the American Institute of Architects Convention in Orlando on Thursday, she said being in the White House was tough on her family.

She also said she will help the country as a private citizen.

