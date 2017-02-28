WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama has made a surprise visit to a Washington high school.

Students and staff at Ballou STAY High School in southeast Washington were told their special guest Tuesday would be Antwan Wilson, the new chancellor of D.C. public schools. Then Mrs. Obama walked in, continuing her practice of dropping in unannounced at local schools to encourage students to focus on getting an education.

Her office says she met privately with about 14 students at the alternative high school on her first semi-official outing since leaving the White House.

As first lady, Mrs. Obama led an initiative that encouraged students to pursue education beyond high school.

Mrs. Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, are living in Washington while their 15-year-old daughter, Sasha, completes high school.

