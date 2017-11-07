Michigan bill lets teachers carry concealed guns in schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are renewing their attempt to let gun owners carry their weapons inside Michigan schools, day care centers and other gun-free zones.

Fast-tracked legislation up for a vote in a Senate committee Tuesday would allow concealed pistol license holders with extra training to carry in nine areas that are currently off limits. The full Republican-led Senate plans to vote Wednesday on the bill that is opposed by gun-control advocates and others.

The legislative action will come days after a gunman killed 26 people at a Texas church.

The bill is expected to be changed to close a legal loophole that currently lets CPL holders openly carry in gun-free zones.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed similar legislation in 2012 in the aftermath of the massacre at a school in Connecticut.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)