Microsoft built a treehouse work space for the company’s employees.

The treehouse serves as a space for employees to work outdoors with amenities such as Wi-fi and electricity plugs in the benches.

The company hopes the space will allow for stress relief and more creativity.

There are three treehouses located on the Redmond, Washington campus.

