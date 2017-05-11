Microsoft to release new watch that helps those with Parkinson’s

Microsoft unveiling a new watch they say helps those with Parkinson’s disease.

The tech giant released a video of a patient testing out the watch.

The ‘Emma’ vibrates in a pattern to help stop the tremors in people’s hands.

The watch also uses sensors to detect and monitor other symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Microsoft says more tests need to be done before the watch van be released to the public.

