Middle school ‘moving-up’ ceremony rescheduled due to Saugus manhunt

SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) — A middle school promotion ceremony at Saugus High School was delayed and then postponed after a nearby manhaunt placed the school in lockdown.

Just across the highway, police were searching for an armed suspect who allegedly broke into the Square One Mall and stole a gun from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Students inside getting ready for their “moving-up” ceremony were locked down at the high school while their parents were not allowed in.

“It’s just the society we live in. It’s sad but what are you going to do,” one parent told 7News.

Eventually, school officials allowed the parents inside to get their children. The moving-up ceremony was canceled and has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

“They told us that we had to leave because of the shooter,” said student Amaury Dacruz.

Some parents told 7News they were annoyed because they were not being given any details about the incident or where the suspect might be. Others said the school was doing the best they could to keep the students safe.

