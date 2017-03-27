HARWICH, MA (WHDH) - A middle school student on the Cape is in trouble for trespassing on her way to school. The 11-year-old, who sometimes cuts through a neighbor’s yard on the way to the bus stop, received warnings from police.

The Harwich girl was slapped with several no-trespassing orders after she repeatedly cut through neighbors’ yards to get to a bus stop to meet a friend. A police officer showed up at her front door with them.

There is a fallen tree behind one of the yards and it poses quite an obstacle. Jacquelyn Leger filed the complaints along with her elderly mother, who has that tree in her yard and was sued decades ago when someone fell and hurt themselves on her property.

Leger said the girl ignored repeated warnings, including one from a school resource officer.

The Harwich Police Chief admitted his team made a mistake by failing to contact the girl’s mother.



