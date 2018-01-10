Middleboro man helps those in need with free plowing

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Winter can be a brutal time, but one Massachusetts man is getting attention for all the right reasons after he plowed out 30 driveways in the town free of charge.

Joseph O’Brien, of Middleboro, offered to plow the driveways of anyone who needed it following last week’s storm that dumped more than a foot of snow.

O’Brien says he could have racked up some serious money, but lending a helping hand to those in the community is more important to him.

“I just wanted to give back to the community. Whatever you can afford. If you can’t afford anything, it’s all good,” O’Brien said.

Among those who O’Brien helped was a mother of three, who had to leave for work at 2 a.m. on the morning following the Jan. 4 storm.

“It was a big deal because we got close to 15 inches of snow,” the mother said.

Another neighbor says as a father to a newborn girl, O’Brien’s act of kindness was touching and something that he hopes to see more of in the world.

“Knowing that she is going to be raised in a community where that is praised and joyed, it’s just unbelievable. It just makes me want to stay here,” the father said.

O’Brien plans to keep helping those in need until the winter season passes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)