MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts community faced flooding fears due to Tuesday’s rain. One of the hardest hit areas by the rain was Middleborough.

People who live in one neighborhood had to deal with some flooding concerns.

The fire department told many people who live in that neighborhood to evacuate their homes. Many residents decided to stay, but it is a problem area and they say they’re used to it.

The rain was pretty steady throughout the day.

