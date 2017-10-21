Middleborough Police: Fatal crash involving motorcycle on Bedford Street

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Middleborough Police said there was a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday near 150 Bedford Street.

Route 18, Bedford Street, is currently shut down between Old Center Street and Plymouth Street due to the crash.

There is no information on what caused the crash.

No names have been released.

This is an ongoing story, 7News will bring updates.

Bedford Street (Rte.18) is shut down between Old Center St and Plymouth St. Serious M/V accident. — Middleborough Police (@MiddleboroughPD) October 21, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)