MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — People were evacuated from a strip mall in Middleborough Tuesday afternoon following a gas leak.

The gas leak happened at a strip mall on Merchants Way.

The leak has since been contained. Firefighters are now checking the buildings before people are allowed back in.

