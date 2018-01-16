DRACUT, MA (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney is investigating an incident inside a Dracut home that left a woman badly hurt and a nearby car crash.

Police responded Tuesday just after midnight to Sesame Street after receiving a 911 call for help and found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the woman was rushed to the hospital. It’s not clear how the woman was injured. Crews could be seen removing bags of evidence from the home.

A man who had left the home crashed his car into a tree a few miles away, according to investigators. The man suffered serious injuries.

Police are not commenting on what connection the woman and the man have to each other.

Residents say the neighborhood is friendly and that everyone knows each other, with the exception of those who live inside the home in question.

“A lot of us know each other. This is just the one house that we don’t know,” Cindy Benedict said.

The incidents are under investigation. Police don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

