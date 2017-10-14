Middlesex District Attorney: Two fatal shootings overnight in Cambridge and Somerville

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed two fatal shootings that happened overnight in Cambridge and Somerville.

Officials said Ednilson Decosta, 28, of Dorchester, was in a car when he was shot around 3:30 a.m. near Windsor Street and Evereteze Way in Cambridge.

Crews transported Decosta to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the second shooting happened at 3:37 a.m. on Canal Lane in Somerville. The victim, Kevin Raymond, 20, of Somerville, was shot while in a parking lot.

Raymond was taken to an area hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said they do not have any suspects in custody, and they are unsure whether or not the shootings are related.

Cambridge and Somerville Police are continuing their investigation.

