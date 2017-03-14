Midwest hit by storm headed toward New England

Part of the storm system that’s aiming for New England has already done damage to parts of the Midwest.

Whiteout conditions led to smashed cars and a huge pile up on a major highway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Several people were hurt.

Six to nine inches fell in parts of Minnesota where visibility was extremely poor and roads were very slick.

There were numerous reports of vehicles sliding into ditches and medians.

In New York state, a house in Webster was completely encased in ice.

With as much as two feet of snow expected, the mayor declared a state of emergency for New York City.

Snow also covered the streets of Chicago.

Flights have been disrupted at O’Hare International Airport.

And there were long lines at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.

Many flights there have been cancelled as well.

