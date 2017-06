FONTANA, Calif. (WHDH) — Dozens of chefs in California worked together over the weekend to break the record for the world’s longest pizza.

At an auto speedway in Fontana, the chefs made a pizza that measure over a mile long. To bake the large pizza, a conveyer belt was used.

The pizza broke a world record that was set last year in Italy.

