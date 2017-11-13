Milford man accused of killing kittens to have pretrial court hearing

A Milford man facing animal cruelty charges will have a pretrial hearing in Milford District Court Monday.

Authorities said Miguel Medina was staying in a camper on Ferrucci’s Farm where he allegedly killed at least two kittens.

According to one of the farm’s owners, Medina claimed to have killed the kittens on the property.

Officers said Medina was sitting outside the camper when they arrived and that he stated, “I knew you guys were coming.”

A witness told police that Medina talked heavily about killing kittens daily and admitted to killing a couple a week “for fun when he is bored,” according to a police affidavit.

“I had other kittens but one bit my favorite kitten, so I threw that kitten against the wall and then I put it under a table,” Medina allegedly stated to another man. Medina then showed the man bones under the table, the affidavit read.

Medina’s alleged torturing of the kittens also involved burning them in a fire pit, according to the witness. The witness claimed that Medina said “Check this out, I burned this one yesterday!”

Police said the witness told them that he observed bones scattered around Medina’s property and a burnt kitten in the fire pit.

Officers arrested Medina on Oct. 24 on Central Street for the the cruelty and killing of kittens.

During the booking process, Medina said “I killed a kitten,” according to police.