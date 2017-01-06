Milford, Paxton Police searching for missing man

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Milford and Paxton are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Officials said they are looking for Marc Daniels, a white man who is 46 years old.

The man is described as 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with a thin beard and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a Bruins stocking cap, and he had a black backpack with him.

He was last seen in the area of Medway Road near the La Quinta Inn on Jan. 3 at 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police at 508-473-1113 or Paxton Police at 508-791-6600.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)