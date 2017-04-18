Milford Police seek 2 cars in connection with fatal hit-and-run

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - The Milford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two vehicles in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a young boy on Easter Sunday.

Jonathan Loja, 4, was struck by a car on Water Street Sunday afternoon. Police believe he ran into the street to retrieve a toy. The vehicle that struck Jonathan then took off. Jonathan was pronounced dead.

Police are now looking for a dark-colored 2010 Chevy Traverse and a 2015 or 2016 Nissan Rogue in either silver or grey. Two other vehicles were already examined by police in connection with the investigation.

Police initially believed a red Scion seen on Water Street at the time was the vehicle that struck Jonathan. Police have now officially excluded the Scion as the vehicle in Jonathan’s death. Despite this, police said they still want to talk to the driver of the Scion, as they were in the area and may have seen what happened.

The drivers of these vehicles and anyone with information on the hit-and-run are urged to contact the Milford Police Department at 508-473-1113.

