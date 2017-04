DUXBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police made a dangerous discovery in Duxbury, Saturday afternoon.

A military-grade device washed ashore at the beach.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to the incident.

No one was injured and there was no damage to any property.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)