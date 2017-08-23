Millbury fire chief hospitalized after flames rip through 2 homes, 3 cars

MILLBURY, MA (WHDH) - The Millbury fire chief was hospitalized early Wednesday morning as crews battled fierce flames that ripped through two homes, a garage and three cars in the town of Millbury.

Fire officials say the three-alarm blaze broke out just after 12 a.m. on Wheelock Avenue. They say the flames spread quickly, completely destroying one home and seriously damaging another. Three cars were also destroyed in the blaze.

An explosion involving “numerous” propane tanks was reported near the side of one of the homes before the fire broke out, according to officials. They say the release valves blew on the tanks, fueling the fire.

“It spread fast. Then there was a really strong breeze. It went to the tree. It went to the fencing. It went to a shed in the backyard and then just kept going,” said neighbor Robert Langlais.

Fire Chief Richard Hamilton was taken from the scene to UMass Medical Center with symptoms of dehydration and overheating. He is expected to be OK. Everyone inside the homes made it out safely. No other injuries were reported.

Two families, including four adults and two children, were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

A demolition crew was called in to rip down the burnt out home. Officials say it was too dangerous to leave standing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The state fire marshal was called to the scene.

