Millions hit the road and the skies for holiday travel

BOSTON (WHDH) — Holiday travel has begun and many are headed to Logan Airport, where there are long lines and congestion.

According to the Automobile Association of America (AAA), more than 107 million Americans are expected to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. This would make it the highest amount on record for this time of year.

Of those 107 million travelers, AAA said more than 97 million are expected to drive and more than 6 million will fly. For those traveling through Logan Airport, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is using new automated “smart lanes” in Terminal C.

