Millis mother thanks firefighters for helping son after he was bitten by dog

MILLIS, MA (WHDH) - A Millis mother offered her gratitude to the fire department after they helped her and her son after he got injured.

Beth Murphy said her teenage son Liam was bitten in the face by a dog Monday afternoon. As she drove to the hospital, she said his body started shaking and she worried he was going into shock from losing blood. Murphy brought him to the firehouse instead.

Murphy said the fire chief met them at the door and the first responders jumped into action, getting Liam into an ambulance and rushing him to the hospital as they tended to him.

“They never scared me and they kept me calm and everything was OK,” said Murphy.

Liam was left with a swollen face and stitches in his mouth. His mother said he is on a liquid diet for the time being.

Murphy was so thankful to the fire department for their help she posted on Facebook about how appreciative she was.

“In Millis, they have a slogan: small town, big family. That everybody just kind of chips in when something happens and that was definitely the case,” said Murphy.

