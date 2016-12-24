Milton Board of Selectman address swastika drawings in school bathroom

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Several swastikas were found drawn in bathrooms at Pierce Middle School this week.

The students involved have been identified and appropriate action is taking place.

The police chief is working with the School Department to address the matter.

The Board of Selectman said they were saddened to learn of the incident and “the type of behavior that occurred at the middle school will not be tolerated in our schools or in our town.”

